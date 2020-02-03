Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus Effect: Asus ROG Phone II Goes Out of Stock Due to Supply Issues

The Coronavirus outbreak in China has been taking its toll on technology, with China being one of the largest supply hubs for tech companies.

PTI

February 3, 2020
Taiwanese tech major Asus on Saturday said there will be a temporary shortage of its gaming smartphone 'ROG Phone II' due to disruption in supply chain on account of the coronavirus outbreak. In a communication to fans, Asus said the company has had steady availability of the device for long. "Due to the disruption in supply chain caused by the prevailing situation in Asia, ROG Phone II will face a temporary shortage," it added.

Wuhan, Hubei's capital, has been the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The virus has killed 259 people in China with total confirmed cases surging to 11,791 people. China accounts for the lion's share of components used in making smartphones, televisions and other electrical appliances. These include components like printed circuit boards (PCBs), mobile displays, TV panels, compressors and motors.

According to reports, Apple has announced the closure of its stores, corporate offices and contact centres in mainland China until February 9 due to the outbreak. Most smartphone vendors and consumer electronics companies do not expect any immediate business impact in India but have warned that production could be hit if the situation continues beyond February.

Asus - in its communication - sought to assure consumers that the company is working towards ensuring that the gaming smartphone is back in stock soon. Asus had introduced the ROG Phone II in the Indian market in September last year for Rs 37,999.

