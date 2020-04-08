Coronavirus Effect: Hike Witnesses Jump of 33% in Daily Time Spent on the Platform

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to social distancing in the real world, however, things are very different in the digital world. Social media, instant messaging and video conferencing apps are witnessing a massive increase in usage as users are facing lockdowns around the world.

India’s very own Hike has also seen a change in user patterns. According to the company, the month of March saw an increase of 33 percent in daily time spent leading to users spending an average of over 44 minutes per day inside the app. It also noted a spike in user conversations with Hike’s virtual friend Natasha who is also doing her bit to help users stay updated on information around COVID-19.

“As more and more people are hanging out online rather than offline, Hike which has always been a platform for users to connect with their close friends & loved ones, is witnessing a surge in both average daily time spent in the app and user engagement,” said the company. It has also shared a sneak peek into its upcoming offering HikeLand which is slated to launch in the next few weeks. According to the company, HikeLand is a 'magical place for users to hangout online & enjoy unique shared experiences.' The preview also calls for users to reserve their spot and be one of the first to get early access to HikeLand.

Time Spent per DAU @hikeapp now nearly 45mins / day and growing



Excited to see people use our products even more to stay in touch during this time. Glad we can be of service!



Lots more coming very soon - https://t.co/R2DNe7xv4v



🙋‍♂️🙅‍♀️👑 - 🎟🎬 - 🏡 pic.twitter.com/VNe4yk69Ja — Kavin Bharti Mittal (@kavinbm) April 7, 2020

Hike is one of the biggest messaging apps from India although the company likes to call it ‘Sticker Chat.’ The app’s biggest attraction is the vast range of stickers it offers in a variety of regional languages, all of which are designed by the company’s in-house artists.

