Coronavirus Effect: Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox Series X Gaming Consoles to be Delayed

The ongoing Coronavirus epidemic in the Chinese mainland could threaten the release of Sony's PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X gaming consoles. The next-gen consoles are likely to be rolled out in the 2020 holiday shopping season. New York City-based financial services company Jefferies Group has told investors that the outbreak of the 2019-nCoV could create an impediment to the release of both the upcoming gaming consoles.

The report said that delay in the launch could be attributed to the shutdown of the industrial units responsible for producing the consoles. It further added that nearly “30-50 percent of art creation in western games” is carried out in China, while 100 percent of the manufacturing is done in China; hence the prolonged shutdown of the units might result in a delay of the launch of “game schedules”.

Microsoft and Sony have, however, not commented on the report.

Sony recently rolled out a dedicated website for its next-gen gaming console, the PlayStation 5, suggesting that the company is getting closer to finally launch the console. The homepage of the PS5 website was available in the UK and Germany. The company said on the homepage of the portal that “PlayStation 5 is Coming”. The outbreak of the 2019-nCoV in the Wuhan province has claimed over 900 lives in mainland Chinese. It has infected over 40,000 people.

