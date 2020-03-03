Coronavirus Effect: Xiaomi Halts All Launch Events in India For the Month of March

Xiaomi has just sent out an open letter saying that it won’t be hosting launch events in wake of the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. The company had recently announced that it would be launching the new Redmi Note 9 series in India next week. However, it seems that the plans have been postponed.

“We won't be holding any launch events on-ground through March. While we’ve been planning for this launch for months, we believe this is an unprecedented yet extremely important step. We are taking this decision with the objective of reducing exposure risk to Coronavirus COVID-19 for our Mi fans, media friends, partners and Xiaomi employees. Reports of community spread are coming in from various parts of the world. In certain media reports, there are also instances of asymptomatic carriers, meaning a person could be a carrier of the virus without exhibiting any symptoms of the flu. We are operating out of abundant caution and our dedication to keeping all of you healthy.”

This is a bold move by the company considering it has been planning for this launch for months, but it believes this is an “unprecedented yet extremely important step.” The Redmi Note 9 series launch could happen online through a live stream.

On the other hand, Realme is hosting a big launch for the new Realme 6 series on March 5. According to the press invite, the event will happen at an indoor stadium. Now considering how quickly the COVID-19 virus can spread, it is rather alarming and potentially dangerous especially since the company is originally based out of China.

