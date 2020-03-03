English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Fallout: Nintendo Extends Warranty for Nintendo Switch Console Purchases

Coronavirus Fallout: Nintendo Extends Warranty for Nintendo Switch Console Purchases

The extended warranty applies to all Switch console purchases done before March 31 via all authorised online and offline channels.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 9:16 AM IST
Share this:

Chinese tech giant Tencent said it would extend warranty for Nintendo Switches purchased in China via official channels before March 31 by six months as sales have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The virus has impacted Nintendo Switch sales, logistics, promotions and user experience in China to varying degrees, the company said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Tencent, which started selling Switches in China in December, is a local partner of Nintendo for its console games sales in the country.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story