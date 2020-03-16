Coronavirus: Google Announces Multiple Steps, $50mn Fund in Fight Against Covid-19

With the coronavirus pandemic breaking out across the world, major companies have stepped up and announced measures that are being adopted to help governments fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. The latest in this list is Google, and its chief executive Sundar Pichai has announced via a blog post about the numerous steps that Google is taking in order to support the universal fight against Covid-19. The measures include multiple steps including alerts within Google Search, removal of misinformative content on YouTube, banning coronavirus-specific ads from unreliable sources, promoting free collaboration tools and more.

Information on platforms

Google is rolling out a website dedicated to coronavirus in collaboration with the United States government, World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It has also introduced a 'Do The Five' section on Search, which lists five key hygiene practices that can help keep the coronavirus at bay. On YouTube, Google has inserted links to direct users to relevant official videos on the topic. Maps has also seen new additions where users can keep track of local healthcare centres, as well as updates on which stores are being shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Misinformation

This is a major part of the steps that Google is taking in light of coronavirus. As Pichai states, "On YouTube, we’ve taken down thousands of videos related to dangerous or misleading coronavirus information, and we continue to remove videos that promote medically unproven methods to prevent coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment. On Google Maps, our automated and manual review systems continue to take down false and harmful content such as fake reviews and misleading information about healthcare locations."

Pichai has also highlighted its work with advertisements on various platforms, stating that all of its platforms are actively banning ads that "may try to capitalize on tragic events such as a natural disaster, conflict or death." Pichai further confirms that ads of all masks and respirators on Google's platforms have now been banned.

Work from home, Remote learning

In a bid to help organisations shift to a 'work from home' model, Google has stated that it has now made its video conferencing app, 'Meet', free for all G Suite users until at least July 1, 2020. Other platforms such as YouTube has put together a YouTube Learning Hub and webinars in a bid to continue distance education, as social distancing steps are adopted globally to break the viral spread.

AI tools

As for using advanced tools, Pichai has cited multiple examples. According to his post, Google is using its AI technology Duplex to contact businesses automatically and update their working hours on Maps, which should benefit small businesses. He also details Alphabet-owned Verily's work in times of Covid-19, stating that the company "is working in collaboration with California state, local and federal health authorities to help establish testing sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, and on an online tool to increase risk screening and testing for people at high risk of COVID-19."

Lastly, he also mentions DeepMind AI's contributions to scientists and researchers, as a global quest to develop a cure for the novel coronavirus strain goes on.

Philanthropy

Lastly, Google has announced multiple philanthropic ventures, beginning with a $50 million pledge through Google.org. It will also be matching up to $5 million in donations to the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Other works include a $500,000 grant to researchers at Boston Children's Hospital to build HealthMap, a site that will track emerging public health crises such as coronavirus. Pichai also spoke about an upcoming Distance Learning Fund to promote remote schooling at this time.