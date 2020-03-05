English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus in USA: Facebook Contractor Tests Positive, Seattle Office Shut for 4 Days

People wearing face masks are seen at the central railway station, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Reuters)

People wearing face masks are seen at the central railway station, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Reuters)

The coronavirus scare in USA has been the most severe in Seattle, with 39 confirmed cases and 10 deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 5, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
Share this:

Facebook Inc said on Thursday a contractor at its Seattle office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and that it would shut the location through March 9. “A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the COVID-19,” a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. Seattle in Washington state was most affected by the virus in the United States. The number of cases in the city rose to 39 and deaths to 10 on Wednesday, up from 27 cases and nine deaths a day earlier, the Washington State Health Department said here

Amazon.com Inc followed Facebook and Microsoft Corp in recommending Seattle employees to work from home through the end of the month, after one of Amazon’s employees tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. The Amazon employee worked at the South Lake Union office complex in Seattle. Two other employees of the company in Milan, Italy, were also been infected with the virus.

Microsoft said on Wednesday that some “essential” employees should continue to go to their work locations and that the company would follow government guidelines for disinfecting its sites for essential personnel. The news of the Facebook contractor being diagnosed with the coronavirus was first reported by Bloomberg.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story