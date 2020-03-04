Coronavirus India: Paytm Employee Tests Positive, Gurgaon Office Shut for Two Days

A Paytm employee has been confirmed to have been detected with the Covid-19 coronavirus, after returning from Italy post vacation. Based on this incident, Paytm has shut its office premises in Gurgaon as a precautionary measure, and also asked the employee's colleagues to undergo tests for Covid-19.

Confirming the matter, a Paytm spokesperson said, "One of our colleagues based out of Gurgaon office who recently returned from Italy post a vacation has sadly been tested positive for Coronavirus. He is receiving appropriate treatment and we are extending complete support to his family. As a precautionary measure, we have suggested his team members to get health tests done immediately. We have also advised all our colleagues to work from home for a couple of days while we get our offices sanitized. However, there will not be any impact on our daily operations and Paytm services will continue as usual."

The detection of the Paytm colleague marks for the 29th officially confirmed case of coronavirus in India, of which 14 Italian tourists and one Indian have been quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)'s quarantine camp near Delhi. While the daily rise of coronavirus patients have recently reduced in China, the outbreak has now spread out from mainland China to majorly affect Iran, Italy and other nations.