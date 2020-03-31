Coronavirus Lockdown: Reliance Jio Offers Double-Data Benefit to All JioFiber Customers

Offering respite to consumers during the 21-day lockdown, Reliance Jio has announced a double data offer for all its JioFiber customers and as well as its free basic broadband connectivity plan for certain regions in India. The company is also offering double data to all its existing JioFiber users with the additional data available on existing recharges and is offering basic broadband connectivity capped at 10 Mbps.

The double data offer can be availed on all plans starting from the basic Bronze plan priced at Rs 649 to the Titanium plan priced at Rs 8,499. This essentially means that the Bronze plan will now offer 200GB of data, up from 100 GB while the Silver plan will now offer 400GB of data, up from 200GB. Similarly, the Gold plan will now offer 1000GB of data, up from 500GB the Diamond plan will now offer 2500GB of data, up from 1250GB of data. Finally, the Platinum and Titanium plans will now offer 5000GB and 10000GB of data, up from 250GB and 5000 GB respectively. The new changes are currently updated on the company’s website and mobile app.

The basic broadband connectivity plan which is capped at 10 Mbps will be available “wherever geographically feasible, without any service charges.” It was said that the new plan would be available to new users with a minimum refundable deposit, however certain users on Twitter said that the new plan was activated to their inactive connections.

The company has announced these changes so as to encourage users to work from home and opt for JioFiber during the lockdown in India. It is expected that the new changes will be rolled back eventually.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio