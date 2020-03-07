Coronavirus: nCov is a WhatsApp Helpline to Answer Your Covid-19 Queries

In a bid to abet the coronavirus outbreak in India, an AI-based automated helpline has been released privately to help address frequent queries regarding Covid-19. The AI chatbot has been integrated in WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app on smartphones, and can be reached by any users by messaging on +91-93213-98773. The chatbot is privately operated, and is being promoted by Mumbai-based startup Haptik. So far, it is understood that no government-backed bodies are behind the operation of nCov.

While not being an official helpline, an information source such as nCov can be very useful in helping individuals get a quick response to common queries on coronavirus. This can be particularly important at a time when the number of individuals infected with the novel coronavirus strain is on the rise in India, giving a potentially high risk of individuals spreading misinformation on the outbreak, or forwarding misleading remedies and knowhow that may, in the long run, cause more harm than good.

Reported cases of the coronavirus flu in India have been put in quarantine, and a standard sanitisation procedure has been adopted by organisations.

The automated information service on WhatsApp has been trained to answer queries based on data made available on the World Health Organisation (WHO) website. While the viral outbreak has seen a steady rise in the number of affected individuals, the Indian government has been actively attempting to curb the spread of the virus. So far, reported cases of the coronavirus flu in India have been put in quarantine, and a standard sanitisation procedure has been adopted by organisations as required.

The viral outbreak has had a significant impact on technology, with China being the world’s manufacturing hub. As a result of the outbreak, most factories in China were put on lockdown, leading to an expected supply crunch in devices as well as components in the coming days. Going forward, it will be interesting to see how the outbreak evolves, and how far do measures such as the nCov helpline contribute towards protecting individuals from contracting the virus.