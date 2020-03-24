English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus Outbreak: Anupama Nadella Donates Rs 2 Crores to the State of Telangana

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadealla's wife, Anupama Nadella has donated a cheque to the Chief Minister Welfare Fund to be used to help the poor during the lockdown period.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
Anupama Venugopal Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadealla, has donated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister Welfare Fund to be used to help the poor during the lockdown period. Telangana is currently under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Several prominent personalities have extended their support and announced donations for the government initiatives to help the poor with the supply of essential commodities during the lockdown period in the state, an official release said.

A cheque for Rs 2 crore has been handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by Anupama's father and former senior IAS officer KR Venugopal, it said.

Government employees and teachers have donated a day's basic salary. Employees joint action committee leaders Karem Ravinder Reddy and Mamata have handed over a cheque for Rs 48 crore to the chief minister, it said. Telugu film actor Nitin donated Rs 10 lakh. The chief minister has thanked them all, the release added.

