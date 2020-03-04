Coronavirus Outbreak Forces Google to Cancel I/O 2020

Google has cancelled the annual developer conference, I/O, because of the ongoing Coronavirus spread around the world. The Google I/O 2020 was scheduled for May 12 – May 14 this year and is the second big cancellation from the company as they put the health and safety of employees, partners and media. Earlier, Google had cancelled the Cloud Next event in San Francisco. At the time of writing this, there are more than 93,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus around the world, with as many as 124 cases already confirmed in the US. China continues to be the worst hit with 80,270 cases in Mainland China, 100 in Hong Kong and 10 reported from Macau, according to official figures.

“Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre,” says Google. The company also says that everyone who bought tickets to I/O 2020 will receive full refunds by March 13. The company is yet to announce a new format for the I/O developer conference. This is in line with what other tech companies have also done recently. The Mobile World Conference in Barcelona at the end of February had to be canceled after multiple tech companies pulled out. Facebook also confirmed that it is cancelling the F8 developer conference also scheduled for this summer while the annual Game Developer Conference in San Francisco has also been cancelled.

