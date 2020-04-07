TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Pandemic: Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees 7.7% Drop in March Sales

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei. (Photo: Reuters)

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei. (Photo: Reuters)

The report comes after Apple Inc. indicated in February that it would miss its March-quarter forecast due to negative impacts from coronavirus pandemic.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
Share this:

Sales at Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, a key supplier of Apple's products known by its trade name Foxconn, were down by 7.7 percent in March. The world's largest contract electronics maker reported revenues of TWD 347.7 billion ($11.51 billion) in March, falling from TWD 376.6 billion from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange on Monday.

January-March revenue totalled TWD 929.7 billion, down by 12.0 percent from the previous year, the filing showed. Last month, Foxconn reported a 23.7 percent fall in profit in the last three months of 2019. Foxconn is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with the fallout from coronavirus restrictions that have disrupted supply chains and hurt demand.

Apple, its biggest client, rescinded its outlook for the first quarter of 2020 saying manufacturing in China had taken longer than expected to resume amid travel restrictions and an extended Lunar New Year break. Foxconn reported its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years in February as the outbreak continued to play havoc with its business.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    988,180

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,349,877

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,877

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,820

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres