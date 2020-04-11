TECH

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Pandemic: HRD Minister Urges Students to Download Aarogya Setu App

The Aarogya Setu mobile app was launched by the government a week ago, and can be used on phones with iOS and Android systems.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank on Friday urged students across the country to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app, which his ministry launched a week ago. The app that can be used on phones with iOS and Android systems has been launched with the avowed aim of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Developed under the private-public participation, the app uses Bluetooth and Artificial Intelligence technologies and algorithm to meet its objectives of helping users make an analysis of danger from the coronavirus. It will allow people to know about those suffering from coronavirus infection in their respective areas. Over one crore people in India have so far downloaded the app available in 11 Indian languages.

With India's fight against the coronavirus extending through weeks, contact tracing of individuals is being seen as a key measure to help contain the spread of the disease into the community level. The Aarogya Setu app is hence being seen as a key way to enforce tracking down of individuals who may have either come in contact with potential patients, or travelled across hotspots of COVID-19 in India.

Aarogya Setu is the official national level app to help the government contain the coronavirus pandemic in India. Multiple other apps have been offered by state governments to serve the same purpose as well.

(With inputs from IANS)

