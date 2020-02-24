English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus Scare May Mean OnePlus 8 is Launched Online; Not Splurging is a Good Thing

Recently, a OnePlus 8 Pro prototype has been spotted in the wild hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has stated on Weibo that the company will not be able to host a large offline launch event in the next few months and seems to be gearing up to unveil the upcoming OnePlus 8 series through an online livestream event amid coronavirus concerns. The lineup is expected to include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro as well as OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones and it is speculated that the OnePlus 8 lineup will be made official in late March or April, news portal GizmoChina reported on Saturday.

Recently, a OnePlus 8 Pro prototype has been spotted in the wild hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it. The quad-camera setup is expected to include an ultra wide angle shooter, a telephoto camera that will likely support 3x optical zoom, and a primary camera of an unknown resolution. The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish.

