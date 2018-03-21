English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Corsair Carbide 275R PC Case Launched in India
Corsair Carbide 275R has been launched in India.
Corsair Carbide 275R has been launched in India. (Image: Corsair)
Corsair has launched a new PC case named Corsair Carbide 275R. The new PC case by the company comes with minimalist styling and boasts of the latest in PC case features, from a vertical GPU mount to integrated lighting.
The case is able to mount up to a 360mm liquid cooling radiator in the front or a 240mm in the roof. Two included Corsair SP120 cooling fans and unobtrusively placed ventilation ensure the 275R has plentiful airflow to cool the hot hardware, with the option to fit up to six 120mm cooling fans if there is a need to upgrade.
The PC case comes with a full-length PSU cover and cut-outs and tie-downs and removable dust filters in the roof, floor and front.
The 275R also boasts a large amount of drive space within its interior. Hidden from view are four 2.5in SSD mounts on the rear of the motherboard, with two 3.5in hard drive trays beneath the PSU cover.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
