Could Coronavirus be The Reason For The Delay in Apple iPhone 12 Production?

Apple’s upcoming flagship phone the iPhone 12 series may get delayed if the scheduled production gets delayed because of Coronavirus. It was expected that the production of Apple's next iPhone would begin in factories in China by June. It is still not clear what this delay, if it happens, will mean for the probably September launch window for new iPhones. Apple is also not allowing engineers to travel to China to assist with the Engineering Validation Test for iPhone 12. If the rumour mill is to be believed then the Apple iPhone 12 line up will include four models, namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Max. The phones are expected to be available in four sizes, one each in the 5.4-inch model and 6.7-inch model, while two models of the phone will be 6.1 inches in size. All of these four devices are likely to be equipped with the latest Apple-designed A14 chip.

It is not clear how this may impact the suppliers based in Taiwan who are gearing up for production of the lower-cost iPhone, which is being rumoured to be known as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, and expected to launch in the next few weeks.

In the past 24 hours, the Hubei district in China has reported 242 deaths in just one day, because of Coronavirus. It also reported 14,840 new patients, by far the biggest one-day tally since the Coronavirus started spreading last month. China has placed as many as 56 million people in virtual quarantine in Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, since late last month. There are also restrictions in movements of millions more in cities far from the epicentre in an unprecedented effort to contain the virus. Globally, there are more than 135 Coronavirus cases in Japan if we also include those cases on the Diamond Princes cruise ship now quarantined, 47 in Singapore, 28 in South Korea, 33 in Thailand, 13 in the United States of America, 8 in Britain, 16 in Germany and 3 in India, to list out a few. And these numbers are changing everyday.

