Could OnePlus 7 & OnePlus 7 Pro Get Android 10 On The Same Day as Google Pixel?

OnePlus might have a surprise for the owners of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. A recent report suggests that the company is already testing Android 10 for the two devices and is planning to release the stable version on September 3. This means that the company is aiming to launch the new update at the same time when Google plans to launch it for the Pixel range of smartphones.

The information comes from a screenshot grabbed from Reddit which shows a conversation what seems to be between a OnePlus representative and a customer. Now while this isn’t an official confirmation from OnePlus, but it gives us a hint that the company is working to make this happen.

If this turns out to be true, it will be the first time a device, other than the Pixel, will receive an Android update the day it is released by Google. And by the looks of it, we could see the new update arrive on both the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 considering both the phones have been receiving security updates on time and at par with Google devices.

Google recently announced the official name of the next update which is now being called Android 10, skipping the tradition of naming its updates with dessert or sweet. The update is expected to bring system-wide dark mode, improved security and privacy features, and a lot more.

