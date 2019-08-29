Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Could OnePlus 7 & OnePlus 7 Pro Get Android 10 On The Same Day as Google Pixel?

If we go by a recent Reddit conversation, then we could see the OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro get the new Android 10 update early next week.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:August 29, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Could OnePlus 7 & OnePlus 7 Pro Get Android 10 On The Same Day as Google Pixel?
Image for Representation
Loading...

OnePlus might have a surprise for the owners of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. A recent report suggests that the company is already testing Android 10 for the two devices and is planning to release the stable version on September 3. This means that the company is aiming to launch the new update at the same time when Google plans to launch it for the Pixel range of smartphones.

The information comes from a screenshot grabbed from Reddit which shows a conversation what seems to be between a OnePlus representative and a customer. Now while this isn’t an official confirmation from OnePlus, but it gives us a hint that the company is working to make this happen.

If this turns out to be true, it will be the first time a device, other than the Pixel, will receive an Android update the day it is released by Google. And by the looks of it, we could see the new update arrive on both the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 considering both the phones have been receiving security updates on time and at par with Google devices.

Google recently announced the official name of the next update which is now being called Android 10, skipping the tradition of naming its updates with dessert or sweet. The update is expected to bring system-wide dark mode, improved security and privacy features, and a lot more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram