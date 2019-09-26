Could Samsung be Working on a More Affordable Galaxy Note 10

Days before the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, it has been reported that the South Korean tech company could be working on an affordable Galaxy Note 10. Samsung, which is all set to launch the Galaxy Fold on October 1, might bring in a cheaper version of Galaxy Note 10 in the markets soon. While the tech companies are focused on launching new flagships with improvised features, Samsung might give its customers an affordable option. According to a report, Samsung is developing a device with the model number SM-N770F, which doesn’t seem to fit into any of the brand’s existing lineups.

As it has been noticed so far, the SM-Nxxx range is typically attached to Galaxy Note-branded models. Whereas, all latest Note devices sport model numbers in the SM-N9xx range. This has led to the belief that what Samsung is developing at the moment could be a cheaper offering. As per speculations, the company will be introducing the more affordable version, known internally as SM-F700F, next year. The soon-to-be-announced model number SM-F700F coincides with the SM-N770F number, associated with the upcoming S Pen-bearing phone.

Unfortunately, there has not been much information about the new flagship, as the development appears to be in the early stages. However, some details have been uncovered which suggest that the phone will include 128GB of internal storage.

