Could The Huawei P40 Phones Dual Boot Android 10 And Harmony OS?

The Huawei P40 smartphone series is likely to be shipped with Android 10 and Harmony OS (operating system) onboard if the United States trade ban is not lifted by early 2020. In May, Huawei, the world's largest telecom equipment provider, was placed on a US blacklist over national security concerns, banning it from buying American-made parts without a special license. This indicates that users who will buy Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will get their hands on Android 10 but without Google's services and also be able to dual-boot into Huawei's own Harmony OS.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro coming with dual os HongMeng and Android based EMUI 10. #HuaweiP40Series — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) October 15, 2019

The dual-boot strategy will help Huawei receive feedback from its customers about its new operating system allowing it to make necessary updates and tweaks that may be required in some parts of the world. It is expected that Huawei will unveil the P40 and P40 Pro smartphones in March 2020.

However, were things to improve between the US and China and the trade ban is removed, Huawei would still drop its dual-boot strategy for installing Harmony OS as well and simply go ahead with Google's Android platform at the time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.