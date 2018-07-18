English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Could The OnePlus 6 Get an Even Better Camera With The Newest OxygenOS Update?
OnePlus 6 is getting a new software that attempts to improve an already excellent camera, and the older OnePlus phones will also get the Lens integration soon.
As we speak, OnePlus is rolling out the newest OxygenOS update. Dubbed OxygenOS 5.1.9, the update focuses specifically on camera improvements. If your phone hasn’t yet received the update, worry not, because this is a phased roll-out and devices get the updates in batches. So, what will be new in your OnePlus 6 when your phone eventually does get the goodness of the new update?
For starters, the update brings the latest Android security patch, which makes the OnePlus 6 one of the most updated Android phones you can buy. There are improvements to the touchscreen response as well, which will negate accidental detections of a swipe gesture. OnePlus also says “general bug fixes and improvements”, without exact specifics. Nevertheless, you’ll not notice much different in the interface, how the apps work or the general performance overall. Though we have never faced any issue with Wi-Fi connectivity, OnePlus has also added a patch to improve the wireless performance overall.
The biggest focus on the OxygenOS 5.1.9 is the camera. This update makes the OnePlus 6 one of the first phones to get the Google Lens integration. The way Lens works is that you open the Lens viewfinder (or trigger it via the camera app) and you can simply point the camera at a piece of text to scan and look up specific searches or even save contacts, scan a QR code, detect products and search for prices online or even aim the camera at a specific location and get more geographical and general information about the place.
The camera performance itself has been given a boost as well. There are tweaked image processing algorithms that improve clarity, dynamic range, edge detection in the portrait mode and overall focusing speed and accuracy. While it is too early to judge if there are significant improvements in overall photography performance, the already very good photography performance could become even better if the algorithms are improved. From what we have experienced thus far, the OnePlus 6’s camera does very well in daytime as well as low-light photos, and also with 4K video recording even in low light.
If you use your OnePlus 6 in the car via Bluetooth, the latest update adds some stability to the connection.
Unfortunately, the latest OxygenOS patch does not include any solution for those devices which are struggling with faster battery drain since the previous OxygenOS update—that would be a part of a subsequent update roll-out.
