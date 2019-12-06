Take the pledge to vote

Counterfeit Xiaomi Products Worth Rs 13 Lakhs Seized From Delhi's Gaffar Market

The fake products include power banks, neckbands, travel adaptor with cable, earphones as well as the Redmi Air Dots wireless earbuds.

December 6, 2019
Counterfeit and non-genuine products are still a big problem for a lot of tech companies. Xiaomi, the leading smartphone and TV brand in India, has announced that the Delhi Police have seized counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs, sporting the Xiaomi branding. This, they say, was a part of the company’s anti-counterfeit measures. A complaint was filed with the local police, they say, and the raids were conducted in Gaffar Market in the week of November 25.

“Police officers of Central District Karol Bagh Police Station along with the representatives of the company, conducted the raid where they seized over 2000+ fake Xiaomi products from four shop owners who were arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit Xiaomi products,” says Xiaomi in an official statement. The raid saw the seizure of more than 2000 counterfeit products carrying the Xiaomi or Mi branding, including products that weren’t even officially launched in India. The products included power banks, neckbands, travel adaptor with cable, earphones as well as the Redmi Air Dots wireless earbuds, to name a few.

“The police found out upon interrogation that the four suppliers have been managing this business for years now. These counterfeit products were allegedly sold in retail and wholesale to the customers from their retail shops, Galaxy Mobile Accessories,” says Xiaomi.

Xiaomi insists that buyers can identify the genuine products from the fake ones, if they look closely. For instance, certain products have a security code which can be checked on the Mi website to confirm the authenticity. Then there are other checks such as looking for the original Mi logo on the packaging and the product. “Counterfeited products are not only a big threat to consumer health and safety but also pose a huge risk to consumer’s data security. The products might start malfunctioning and the user might be unaware of the hazards that these kinds of products can cause,” they say.

