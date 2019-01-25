English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Couple Purchases Mobile Phone From Online Store, Gets Two Soap Bars Instead
A couple from Baguiati in Kolkata has filed a complaint claiming that they were duped by a shopping portal for sending soap bars instead of a mobile phone.
Amazon India and Flipkart recently concluded their first sales of the year. In fact, there were other online shopping portals like Paytm Mall and Tata Cliq that were also offering various discounts and deals this past weekend. While this is a good time to hunt for good deals, it is also the time when dodgy sellers get away by offering defective, sub-standard and fake products.
A couple from Baguiati in Kolkata has now filed a complaint claiming that they were duped by a shopping portal for sending soap bars instead of a mobile phone. Neeraj and his wife Preeti found a deal on a certain online shopping portal that was offering a costly mobile phone at an unusually low cost in exchange for an old phone. The offer was available from January 20-23, so the couple decided to order on the first day.
To their surprise, when the order reached their residence, the couple found that the box of the mobile phone was different from what they had ordered. On opening the package the couple found two bars of soaps instead of the phone. It took five days for the mobile phone company to look into the matter.
Cases like these have happened in the past, but it is surprising that the issue still persists and ecommerce players haven’t taken proper measures to curb the issue. According to the Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar Police, multiple complaints have been filed around the same issue. They also say that this trend isn’t new as in 2016, officials of a leading online portal told CID officers that some fraudsters were using their name and cheating customers.
