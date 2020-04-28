TECH

1-MIN READ

Coursera Announces Free Online Learning Services to Skill Up the Unemployed in US

Representative image. (Photo: Flickr)

Representative image. (Photo: Flickr)

Coursera is allowing federal, state, and local government agencies serving the unemployed free access to the courses, which normally cost $399 per year.

Online learning platform Coursera has announced that to help those suffering from the unfortunate side effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, 3,800 online courses will be available to the unemployed. To assist those who lost their jobs in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Coursera is offering classes to the unemployed for free to help them prepare to re-enter the workforce. They will be able to do so through government agencies dedicated to serving those without a job.

A total of 3,800 are available to enroll in along with 400 specializations; A user will get a Course Certificate for every class they finish successfully. The courses on the site have been created not only by universities like Yale, the University of Illinois and HEC Paris, but also by companies like Google, IBM, and Intel.

Professional Certificates available include Google IT Automation with Python and SAS Programmer, and career paths which the available courses can prepare students for include Business Analyst, Cloud Architect and Game Developer. Organizations can enroll unemployed workers in these classes for free from now until September 30 of this year; students will have until the end of this year to complete their courses.

