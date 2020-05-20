COVID-19 Hits Indian Tablet Market, Shipments Suffer 24% Decline in Q1 2020

The COVID-hit Indian tablet market saw 24 percent (quarter-on-quarter) decline in the March quarter owing to supply chain challenges in China and muted domestic demand owing to lockdown, a new report said on Wednesday. In Q2 2020, with the lockdown in place and stunted economic conditions, tablet supply and consumer demand will be under pressure and there may be 5-10 percent decline in the June quarter. Despite this, Lenovo with a massive 47 percent share continued to hold the first place and grow in Q1 2020, driven by opportunities in the healthcare and education sector.

Lenovo M series captured the overall tablet market. Its M10 (HD and FHD) series contributed up to 20 percent of Lenovo's market share, according to CMR's ‘Tablet PC Market Report Review for 1Q CY2020'. "COVID-19 pandemic impacted the tablet market in India. Despite the gloomy market conditions, Lenovo continued to impress with its winning streak, on the back of the successful M series," said Menka Kumari, an analyst with Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, "

Samsung saw its market share decline by 12 percent (QoQ). Samsung has not launched any new tablets this year and needs to launch new models with new good features to regain market share. iBall regained the third position with 11 percent market share. However, its overall sale declined by 26 percent. Shipments of 6-7 inch display tablets constituted 28 percent of the overall shipments in the India market. On the other hand, Tablets with 10-inch and above display contributed 45 percent of the shipments. "Over the short- to mid-term, some tablet vendors will stand to benefit from the increased productivity demands in the new normal, including home learning and work from home requirements," said Kumari.

