COVID-19 Impact: Google to Freeze Hiring for Rest of 2020, CEO Sundar Pichai Tells Staff

Alphabet, the parent company of Google said that it will slow hiring for the remainder of the year, the most drastic action by the tech giant as it faces economic headwinds caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company will maintain momentum in a small of number of strategic areas and continue onboarding people who have been hired but not joined yet, CEO Sundar Pichai told staff in a memo first reported by Bloomberg. Interestingly, Google hired 20,000 employees in the previous year and planned to do the same in 2020 as well. So far, it has recruited 4,000 new staff and a thousand more are scheduled to join soon, an internal memo said.

"Just like the 2008 financial crisis, the entire global economy is hurting, and Google and Alphabet are not immune to the effects of this global pandemic," Pichai wrote to workers. "We exist in an ecosystem of partnerships and interconnected businesses, many of whom are feeling significant pain," he added.

Pichai also asserted that Google is “recalibrating the focus and pace of our investments in areas like data centers and machines, and non-business essential marketing and travel”.

Last month, Google said it will donate over $800 million to support small and medium businesses (SMBs), health organisations, governments and health workers that are impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commitment would also include $250 million in ad grants to help the World Health Organisation and more than 100 government agencies globally provide critical information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other measures to help local communities affected by it.