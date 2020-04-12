COVID-19 Lockdown: Nikon is Offering Free Online Photography Classes in India

Nikon has announced that it will be introducing free online photography classes until the end of this month. The company has collaborated with award-winning photographer Raghu Rai alongside many renowned photographers to encourage people to learn new skills amid the lockdown across the country. The classes will be based on various themes and topics including Wedding, Wildlife, Effects of Focal Length, Interior & Architecture, Street, Portrait, Food & Pet Photography, etc.

According to Nikon, Each class will be hosted by a professional photographer to offer in-depth photography knowledge while some of the classes will be followed by a Q&A session to address all the queries and doubts. Apart from providing guidance from experts, the aim of these classes is to assist the community with tips and tricks on photography and videography. All the classes will be available through live videos streaming on Nikon’s official handles of Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Commenting on the initiative, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India said, “Nikon’s mission has always been to empower the photography community. In light of the continuing outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country, Nikon India has taken a step to help people enhance their photography skills with classes that are tutored by professional photographers.”

“In the face of this uncertain time, we aim to help individuals stay inspired and engaged through these online classes”, he added. Furthermore, the users can share their work with the world by posting their picture on Capture with Nikon. It is a platform where one can connect with experts, explore works of others, win exciting prizes and avail great benefits. In correspondence to COVID-19, we put the health and safety of customers and employees first and continue to monitor the situation. Nikon Corporation and its group companies around world will continue to take actions under the guidance of governments in each country and region.