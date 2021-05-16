COVID-19 Relief: Amazon Partners With Global Sellers to Bring 9,000 Oxygen Concentrators to India

Amazon has announced that the company is working with Indian sellers on its platform to help them bring in roughly 9,000 oxygen concentrators for customers in India as the country is battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a blog post, Amazon says its global procurement teams are helping interested sellers from India connect with leading suppliers to enable them to procure oxygen concentrators. For the quick supply of crucial concentrators from elsewhere, Amazon’s global supply chain network is airlifting products on an urgent basis, and the first batch of 1,000 oxygen concentrators have already landed in India. The rest are expected to come through in the second half of this month. Recently, the e-commerce platform joined the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Task Force to bring in ventilators amid shortages in parts of the country.

Speaking over the development, Manish Tiwary, vice president at Amazon India, said the country is working on multiple fronts to help citizens. “In the last few weeks, we have seen up to a 70x increase in search volume for oxygen concentrators, and we are collaborating with our sellers to ramp up the inventory of critical medical equipment including oxygen concentrators for our customers. Our focus is to enable easy and convenient access to genuine, high-quality products for our customers in their time of need," he added in the blog post. Notably, sellers are also able to sell oximeters, thermometers, masks, gloves, sanitisers, and disinfectants to air citizens amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Amazon Europe has committed more than $2.5 million in support for India as the country is battling a deadly second wave of the COVID-19. The aid will include purchasing and transporting medical supplies. Amazon’s Europe business will also deliver oxygen concentrators from Italy, ventilators from the UK, and nebulisers and inhalation devices from Germany. Amazon says that these will be provided to local charities and Amazon will also be utilising its vast logistics network, to help deliver the equipment to hospitals, medical facilities and public institutions.

