COVID-19 Relief: VaccinateMe by HealthifyMe Will Help You Find Vaccine Slots in India, How to Use

HealthifyMe, India’s popular AI health and fitness app, has announced the launch of ‘Vaccinateme.in,’ a new platform that uses CoWIN API to help people find the available vaccination slots around their location. The fitness company says that the portal aims to help users get the jab at the earliest, and also to promote the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive. The ‘Vaccinateme.in’ portal is further integrated with relevant filters to customise the search on the basis of pin code, district, age, choice of vaccine, and free or paid vaccination centres. HealthifyMe adds that, over the next few days, the platform will add more features and filters to further improve the user experience.

Moreover, the platform will notify the users when a slot opens up via SMS, email, or WhatsApp in the case of unavailability of the COVID-19 vaccine slots around them. Speaking over the development, co-founder Tushar Vashisht said that the new web portal is a “small effort" from HealthifyMe to ensure greater participation and ease of access for our users. “This is part of our ongoing effort to get India to be #Covifit. I wish to thank the government and CoWIN team for releasing public APIs so developers like us can act as force multipliers and bring value to the community at large," Vashisht added in a statement.

‘Vaccinateme.in’ is also a part of the company’s ‘CoviFit’ initiative to help Indians stay physically and mentally fit during this stressful time. As a part of CoviFit, HealthifyMe is offering users free access to immunity and nutrition workshops, live workout sessions, and therapy sessions. The initiative aims to give people a sense of control over their lives by offering tools that can help reduce anxiety and improve fitness levels while at home.

Meanwhile, several platforms have also set up their own COVID-19 vaccine slot tracker and finder to ease the vaccination process. WhatsApp recently updated the WhatsApp MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot that was first launched in March 2020. Users must note that all platforms including the ‘Vaccinateme.in’ will only let you find the vaccine slot availability; however, the booking process is only happening via the CoWIN app and website. The platform comes integrated on the Aarogya Setu app as well.

