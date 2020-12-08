Covid-19, Sushant Singh Rajput Led Most Conversations on Twitter India in 2020

The year 2020 is regarded as the COVID-year by many, and without any surprises, #Covid19 dominated the hashtag space on Twitter in India this year. The micro-blogging platform has also put out its recap for 2020, highlighting tweets and topics that dominated Twitter over the last 11 months. Beyond #Covid19 and #SushantSinghRajput, users also used the hashtag #Hathras in solidarity with the young Dalit woman who was found dead in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh in September. Twitter, in a blog post, says that tweets expressing being grateful or thankful increased by 20 percent globally, with a particular recognition of doctors (+135 percent) and teachers (+30 percent).

The most retweeted tweet in India this year was Tamil actor Vijay's selfie with his fans from February. Currently, his tweet has over 1.45 lakh retweets, 3.75 lakh likes, and was quoted over 90,000 thousand times by users. Notably, the most retweeted tweet in the political space was Prime Narendra Modi's tweet about lighting lamps of "hope and good health" during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has over 1.06 lakh retweets. Other most talked about tweets include Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's appreciation post for PM Modi's letter on his retirement. Most retweeted tweet in the business space in India was business tycoon Ratan Tata's post where he had announced Rs 500 crore financial aid for the country amid the pandemic.

The most Retweeted Tweet of 20202020 में सबसे ज्यादा रीट्वीट हुआ ट्वीट2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் ரிடுவீட் செய்யப்பட்டடுவீட் pic.twitter.com/JpCT4y6fJm — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Twitter has revealed the tweet by cricketer Virat Kohli, announcing his wife, Anushka Sharma's pregnancy became the 'Most Liked Tweet of 2020' in India. The post has over 6.45 lakh likes at the moment. Notably, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's tweet celebrating the same news was also in the top five most-liked tweets of the year. The Twitter post by actor Amitabh Bachchan about his COVID-19 diagnosis in July was the most quoted tweet (quoted over 43 thousand times), Twitter added.

In terms of hashtags, the top three hashtags talking about people's movement include, #StudentLivesMatter, #ShaheenBagh, and #FarmersProtest. The most-tweeted movie hashtags in 2020 were #DilBechara, #SooraraiPottru, and #SarileruNeekevvaru.

Speaking about how users in India used Twitter this year, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India said, "Being the year it has been, conversation on Twitter in 2020 was unique. From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year."

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

Interestingly, Twitter has also revealed that the most tweeted emojis in 2020 include laughing emoji, pray emoji, and love-struck emoji.