COVID-19: Uber Announces Free Rides For Passengers to And From COVID-19 Vaccination Centres

COVID-19 has hit India worse than any other country in the world. Given the daily spike of more than 3.5 lakh cases in the country, the government has initiated the vaccination of people above the age of 18 in the country. As the central government ramps up its efforts to vaccinate all adults in the country, scores of people are rushing to vaccination centres to get their first jab. Many websites and apps like FindSlot.in, GetJab.in, Under45.in, and more have been set up to help people find vaccine slots near their location. Ride-hailing service Uber is also doing its bit in order to help smoothen the vaccination process in the country. The app is offering free rides to eligible people to and from vaccine centres across the country, Uber announced today. In an emailed statement, Uber said that transportation shouldn’t be a barrier to getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said that users need to use a promo code (10M21V) in order to get a free ride to the vaccination centre. Here are the steps users need to follow in order to get a free ride to the vaccination centre from Uber - Tap the menu in the top left corner of the Uber app and select “Wallet" > Select ‘Add Promo Code’ > Add Promo Code 10M21V > Navigate to the home screen and enter the pick-up/ drop-off location to the nearest vaccination centre > Confirm trip. Now, it is not know as to how Uber will verify if the trip availed by a user is indeed to (or from) a vaccination centre. The free ride from Uber is valid on Uber Go, Uber Go Sedan, and Uber Premier only. Uber says that riders can avail up to Rs 300 worth of rides (Rs 150 to and Rs 150 from the vaccination centre).

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Relief: These Websites and Apps Will Help You Find Availability of Vaccine Slots

Apart from this, Uber is also helping users find an authorised vaccination centre near them. The company has released a list of vaccination centres across India. In the list shared by Uber, it has mentioned all vaccination centres in 36 cities where the ride-hailing service functions.

Since March 2020, Uber has introduced new policies and features like introducing a mandatory mask policy and is training its drivers on community safety guidelines to help them stay safe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here