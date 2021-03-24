COVID-19 Vaccine for All Above 45 Years From April 1: How to Register via Aarogya Setu, Co-WIN Site

The central government has decided to open up the COVID-19 vaccination process for every Indian citizen above 45 years of age from April 1. The decision was announced as COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise, where states like Maharashtra even recorded over 30,000 cases in a single day (March 21). The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated first, which further extended to frontline workers from February 2 onwards. The next phase of the inoculation drive commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Many citizens who received the vaccine in this stage are yet to receive the second dosage. The government had announced citizens who are eligible for the vaccine can register via the Co-WIN website or Aarogya Setu app for Android and iOS. The government has also developed a dedicated Co-WIN app; however, it is currently accessible by admins. Its availability for every citizen.

Both Co-WIN portal and Aarogya Setu platforms let a user register at least four family members (including the user) for the COVID-19 vaccine. The platform essentially allows users to find the nearest vaccine centre (could be both government or private centres) and book a slot, as per the availability. Citizens also have the option to update the slot or cancel the appointment altogether.

, citizens will need to find the dashboard ‘Cowin’ within the app for Android or iOS. Select the ‘Vaccination’ option and then tap on ‘Register Now.’ Citizens will first need to register via their 10-digit mobile number and enter the OTP. In the second stage of registration, select the type of Photo ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN, Driver’s license, and more. Eligible citizens will also need to provide basic information such as gender and date of birth. After this, you will see a page where you can add up to four beneficiaries with the same mobile number. Select the vaccination centre by entering the pin code, book the time slot, and select Proceed. Eligible citizens also have the option to re-schedule or cancel the appointment., log on to the government’s website (www.cowin.gov.in) > enter a valid mobile number > Click on ‘Get OTP’ button > Enter OTP and click ‘Verify’. Once the OTP is validated, the “Registration of Vaccination" page will appear, where citizens will need to enter basic details such as photo ID number, name, gender, and year of birth. Once registration is complete, the system will show users the “Account Details." Citizens can add three more people lined with one mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button at the bottom right corner of the page. In case you select ‘add more,’ enter all details of the individual and then click on the “Add" button.

Once all details are added, click on ‘Schedule Appointment’ and then book appointment for Vaccination page opens. Search for Vaccination Centre of choice by State, District, Block and Pin Code from the dropdown menu. For scheduling an appointment, citizens can schedule an appointment from the “Account Details" page. Click on the calendar icon for Booking Vaccination Appointment > Click ‘Schedule Appointment’ > Book Appointment for Vaccination page opens > Search for Vaccination Centre of choice by State, District, Block and Pin Code from dropdown menus.

Once the ‘Book’ button is clicked, the Appointment Confirmation page is displayed > Click ‘Confirm’ after verifying the details for final confirmation on the booking. Citizens who received both COVID-19 vaccine dosages can download the certificate via Aarogya Setu from the same COWIN section.