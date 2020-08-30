Covid-Killing Screen Guards? Zagg Claims Your Phone Will Always be Virus, Bacteria Free

Smartphones have been known to be among commonly infected devices, since they are exposed to a wide variety of surfaces everyday. As a result, they also run the risk of being one of the most common agents for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus – the causal virus of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, amid all the active research for a Covid-19 vaccine, accessories brand Zagg's subsidiary, InvisibleShield, has claimed to have partnered with Kastus to create screen guards that come with a signature technology that kills the Covid-19 virus. According to the brand, Kastus' anti-microbial technology has proved to be effective against the Covid-19 agent infecting humans, as well as "99.99 percent" of common bacteria found on the surface of objects around us.

The rather tall claim is apparently based on the examination by "an independent global testing laboratory". Explaining their claim, the brand has said via a media statement, "InvisibleShield screen protection treated with Kastus technology, tested by 3rd party to ISO testing standards, kill up to 95 percent of the human coronavirus after 30 minutes." Zagg has further clarified that users of its apparently Covid-proof screen guards will not be directly protected from exposure to any disease causing agents.

Smartphones have been found to be among the most microbe-prone surfaces since the onset of Covid-19, leading to the need for proper and regular sanitation of these devices. InvisibleShield has further claimed that the Kastus anti-microbial coating on their screen guards have lifetime validity, and will not reduce in effectiveness over time. Zagg’s screen guards are available for sale around the world, and are offered in the toughened, tempered glass design for a number of popular devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, Google Pixel 4/4a, and Apple’s iPhone XR, XS lineup, SE (2020) and iPhone 11 lineup.