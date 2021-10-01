CoWIN Now Allows You To Download International Travel Certificate: How To Download

CoWin, India’s digital platform for COVID-19 vaccination now allows international travelers to download an international version of their COVID vaccine certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN. The certificate will be compliant with WHOs international travel guidelines. The feature went live on CoWIN on Thursday, September 30, National Health Authority’s (NHA) CEO RS Sharma said in an announcement. “Building a world-class digital platform for vaccination, we have ensured CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC:VS data dictionary. Now, international travellers can download an international version of their certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN," Sharma said.

The certificate, the users will be able to download from a new “International Travel Certificate" option on the CoWIN portal, is in compliance with the WHO’s digital documentation of COVID-19 certificates vaccination status data dictionary. Sharma, in conversation with the Times of India, told the daily that if a country requires the vaccination certificate of Indian travelers in a certain format, CoWIN will introduce a feature to incorporate it.

Users can download the international travel certificate by logging in to CoWIN with their registered mobile number. Once logged in, users will see a new “International Travel Certificate" option right next to the “Certificate" option on the portal. This is on the bottom right corner of the CoWIN page.

The travel certificate will mention the date of birth, doses taken, vaccine name, type, manufacturer, number and dates of doses in the year, month and date, dose batch numbers, and will mention that the certificate is compliant with WHO-DDCC:VS data dictionary.

This comes after discussions between India and the UK to get the CoWIN vaccination certification recognised in the US so fully vaccinated Indians can have a quarantine-free travel.

