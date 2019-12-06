Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Craiglist Releases App for iPhone 11 Years After Apple App Store Launch

The Craigslist app replicates the original website in all respects, including the colour scheme and the categories under which people post their ads.

Updated:December 6, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
Craiglist Releases App for iPhone 11 Years After Apple App Store Launch
Image for Representation (Source: https://flipboard.com/topic/ipod)

Craiglist, an American classified advertisements website with varied sections devoted to jobs, housing, services etc., has finally done what many were expecting over the years. It has been 11 years since the Apple App Store was launched, and the official Craiglist app for iPhone has arrived. The app replicates the website in all respects, including the colour scheme and the categories of posts that are available to browse or search. Users can select what are their favourite things on the app, save the searches and change the way the results look, the report added. A user does not require an account to browse through the listings or contact sellers in Craiglist and they can see the contact info conveniently as they readily pop up.

According to the App Store Preview, the product description of the Craiglist on their page reads as "The original online classifieds. Established in 1995." Some of the features that they have highlighted on the Apple App Store read as "find jobs", "hire employees", "buy & sell cars", "buy & sell cars", "offer your services" and " Post, edit, renew your own ads," among other details. With a rating of 4.3 out of 5 on the App Store, it requires 23.9 MB space on the smartphone and requires iOS 9.0 or later to function. It is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPad touch.

