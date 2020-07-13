Creaks is a New Puzzle Adventure Game Added to Apple Arcade

Apple's subscription-based gaming service Arcade has added a new puzzle adventure game "Creaks" for its users. "Creaks" is described as a puzzle adventure game in which players have to explore an old mansion to find hidden paintings and solve puzzles to uncover the mansion's secrets.

"Creaks" is available to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It is also designated as a single-player experience aimed at players nine years or older, news portal iMore reported. Amanita Design, the developer behind the game, 'Creaks' isn't their first experience working with Apple Arcade. The developer also built 'Pilgrims', a playful adventure game, for the service.

Earlier, Arcade added two new games - deep-sea adventure 'Beyond Blue' by E-Line Media and the emotional puzzle game 'A Fold Apart' by Lightning Rod Games - on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. 'A Fold Apart' makes gamers interact with paper-like puzzles as they navigate a world where two people have been separated by their career choices, news portal iMore reported.

'Beyond Blue' game is set in the near future with players becoming a deep-sea explorer as they try to interact with the ocean. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month and lets you play more than 120 new as well as exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.