CRED Brings Back Power Play For IPL 2021 With Lucky Credit Card Payments Getting 100% Cashback

There is no way of sugarcoating this. Credit card payments are a rather sobering affair, every month. But you might be in for some fun times with the CRED app in the coming month, as the Power Play cashback offer returns for the Indian Premier League, or IPL 2021, cricket extravaganza which starts on April 9. Credit card payments made during the matches will be eligible for winning 100% cashback for the payment they make. This offer is called CRED Power Play - the Most Rewarding Overs and we have seen this earlier as well, in the IPL 2020 tournament last year. Anyone who makes their bill payment during the power play overs in any IPL 2021 match can win 100% cashback of the bill amount they have paid. It is expected that there will be no cap on the cashback for bill payments and this can be up to 100% cashback—though only one user during that time will get the full 100% cashback. The company has also confirmed that there is no minimum bill payment amount to be eligible for this offer—any and every credit card bill payment will be able to avail the cashback offer.

CRED says that there will be more rewards for those who pay their credit card bills, as part of the CRED Jackpot. This will be announced during the 16th over of the second innings of each match, and anyone who has made a credit card bill payment that day will be eligible. You’ll be eligible for all credit card payments, for MasterCard, Visa and American Express cards as well. “CRED’s intent is to make responsible financial behaviour as engaging, rewarding, and delightful as India’s favourite sport. Over 100 brands have partnered with us to give our members outrageous, never-heard-before rewards during every match,” says Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED. “We are very happy that CRED, India’s most creditworthy community, is once again part of the IPL celebration, rewarding fans and viewers as the season unfolds. Our relationship with CRED offers many more memorable experiences, unifies billions of viewers in celebratory moments, and gives hundreds more brands the opportunity to participate in IPL,” says Brijesh Patel, IPL chairman. This is the second season of the IPL sponsorship for CRED as a part of a three-year deal between CRED and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The deal began with last season’s IPL tournament.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here