Cricket, Baseball: 7 Popular Google Doodle Games You Can Play On Your Web Browser

If you are someone who likes to occasionally play simple yet fun games on your computer but phone but not much into downloading popular games, Google has many surprises for you. There are plenty of games you can just play on your browser on Google’s Doodles page. Let’s have a look at seven of the most popular of them.

Cricket: Google Doodles’ cricket game is really fun and simple where you play as a cricketer and if you get out on zero, you become a duck. The game made its appearance during the International Cricket Council’s 2017 Champions Trophy in Cricket. You can play the game by clicking here. [https://www.google.com/doodles/icc-champions-trophy-2017-begins]

Baseball: However, if you are more into baseball, Google has another game for you. The game appeared on July 4, 2019, on the occasion of US Independence Day, for the Americans to cherish a “good old ball game.” Here is a direct link to play Google Doodle Baseball game.[https://www.google.com/doodles/fourth-of-july-2019]

Basketball: If we are talking of balls, we also have Basketball in the house. The game gives you 24 seconds to score as many shots as you can make. The game dates back to about 10 years.[https://www.google.com/doodles/basketball-2012]

Halloween Game: Designed with eerie sounds in the spirit of Halloween, this game is really fun where you have to draw monsters’ signs to beat them. Follow the direct link to the game to play. [https://www.google.com/doodles/halloween-2016]

The Scoville Game: Celebrating Wilbur Scoville’s 151st birthday, who was an American pharmacist known for developing a pungency test for peppers, Google Doodle appeared with The Scoville Game, in which you can neutralise peppers’ heat by throwing ice-creams at them and learning about them along the way. Click here to play. [https://www.google.com/doodles/wilbur-scovilles-151st-birthday]

Garden Gnomes: Carrying on myths from Renaissance magic, Garden Gnomes is a very addictive game in which you have to throw the mythical dwarfs as far as you can. You can follow this direct link to play. [https://www.google.com/doodles/celebrating-garden-gnomes]

The Coding Rabbit: Celebrating 50 years of teaching kids programming, the game aims to teach kids the concepts of programming in a fun way. The game does not use any code but pictorial instructions to help players achieve the desired target. Click on this direct link to play. [https://www.google.com/doodles/celebrating-50-years-of-kids-coding]

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.