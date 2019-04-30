English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cricket Fans Would Love The Live Scores Widget on Microsoft Launcher For Android
Cricket is big in India. Many say it’s a religion in India. And it isn’t exactly unpopular as a sport globally. As we are in the midst of the Indian Premier League 2019, also known as IPL 2019 and heading at rapid speeds towards this summer’s ICC Cricket World Cup, Microsoft has added a crucial new feature to the Microsoft Launcher for Android. The launcher now gets a Live cricket scores Widget that sits on the home screen of your Android phone.
Microsoft says users will have the full flexibility to customize the widget by choosing the teams they would like to follow. The widget can also support the scores of multiple matches being played simultaneously. Microsoft says the widget will update automatically to keep the latest scores from the ongoing cricket matches on your phone’s screen.
If you already use the Microsoft Launcher on your Android phone, you simply need to go to the ‘Add Widgets’ page with the pinch gesture on the phone’s home screen and select the cricket widget. Microsoft says you can also go to Launcher settings -> Your feed -> Glance and click on ‘Add Widget’, to enable the widget. At this point, you choose the teams you would like to follow and the widget is ready for action.
The Microsoft Launcher is a free launcher app for Android phones, and offers detailed customization options including the ability to personalize the news feed and also has closer integration with the Microsoft apps that you may regularly use.
