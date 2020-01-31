Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First to Clock 200 Million Instagram Followers Ahead of Ariana Grande
Ronaldo is one amongst three footballers who find a place in the list of most-followed celebrity Instagram accounts.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to hit 200 Million Instagram followers ahead of celebrities like Ariana Grande, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner. Interestingly, he's currently leading rival Lionel Messi by a whopping 59 million followers. After the official Instagram company account, Cristiano Ronaldo is the first human to gain 200 million Instagram followers. Ronaldo is one amongst three footballers who find a place in the list of most-followed celebrity Instagram accounts, the other two being Lionel Messi and Neymar.
View this post on Instagram
Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!👏🏽❤️
Here's an updated Top-Ten List of celebrities with the most Instagram followers:
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Footballer)- 200 Million Instagram Followers
2. Ariana Grande (Musician and Actress)- 173 Million Instagram Followers
3. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (Actor and Professional Wrestler)- 170 Million Instagram Followers
4. Selena Gomez (Musician and Actress)- 167 Million Instagram Followers
5. Kylie Jenner (Reality TV personality and businesswoman)- 160 Million Instagram Followers
6. Kim Kardashian (Reality TV personality and businesswoman)- 158 Million Instagram Followers
7. Lionel Messi (Footballer)- 142 Million Instagram Followers
8. Beyoncé (Musician)- 139 Million Instagram Followers
9. Neymar (Football)- 132 Million Instagram Followers
10. Justin Bieber (Musician)- 126 Million Instagram Followers
The popular footballer routinely posts on Instagram regarding his professional ventures and some personal pictures as well.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp: Here's How to Send Italic, Bold, Strikethrough, or Monospaced Text Messages
- Meet Rohan Shah, the Vicious Cyber Expert in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked
- Malaika Arora Pens Down Adorable Birthday Wish for Sister Amrita, Says, 'Don't Cry and Get Emotional'
- Poco X2 Will Not Be a Direct Successor to the Poco F2
- Amazon Confirms That Amazon Pay is Getting UPI on The Apple iPhone