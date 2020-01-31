Take the pledge to vote

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First to Clock 200 Million Instagram Followers Ahead of Ariana Grande

Ronaldo is one amongst three footballers who find a place in the list of most-followed celebrity Instagram accounts.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to hit 200 Million Instagram followers ahead of celebrities like Ariana Grande, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner. Interestingly, he's currently leading rival Lionel Messi by a whopping 59 million followers. After the official Instagram company account, Cristiano Ronaldo is the first human to gain 200 million Instagram followers. Ronaldo is one amongst three footballers who find a place in the list of most-followed celebrity Instagram accounts, the other two being Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Here's an updated Top-Ten List of celebrities with the most Instagram followers:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Footballer)- 200 Million Instagram Followers

2. Ariana Grande (Musician and Actress)- 173 Million Instagram Followers

3. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (Actor and Professional Wrestler)- 170 Million Instagram Followers

4. Selena Gomez (Musician and Actress)- 167 Million Instagram Followers

5. Kylie Jenner (Reality TV personality and businesswoman)- 160 Million Instagram Followers

6. Kim Kardashian (Reality TV personality and businesswoman)- 158 Million Instagram Followers

7. Lionel Messi (Footballer)- 142 Million Instagram Followers

8. Beyoncé (Musician)- 139 Million Instagram Followers

9. Neymar (Football)- 132 Million Instagram Followers

10. Justin Bieber (Musician)- 126 Million Instagram Followers

The popular footballer routinely posts on Instagram regarding his professional ventures and some personal pictures as well.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
