Home » News » Tech » Crypto Platform Poly Network Recovers All $610 Million It Lost in Cryptocurrency Hack
1-MIN READ

Crypto Platform Poly Network Recovers All $610 Million It Lost in Cryptocurrency Hack

Less than a day after stealing the digital currencies, the hacker started returning millions and sent a token indicating they were “ready to surrender.” (Image Credit: Pexels)

Poly Network is now working on returning these cryptocurrencies to their rightful owners.

Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network said on Monday that almost all of the $610 million (roughly Rs 4,522 crores) stolen earlier this month in one of the biggest crypto heists had now been returned by the unknown person or persons behind the attack. In a Twitter post, Poly Network said it had regained control of all the assets except for $33 million (roughly Rs 244 crores) in Stablecoin Tether that had been frozen by the company that manages it. The network said it was in talks with tether about unfreezing those funds. The hackers had previously said they did the attack for fun to expose a vulnerability in the platform’s digital contracts and it was always their plan to return the tokens. Some blockchain analysts have speculated they just found it too difficult to launder so much stolen cryptocurrency.

A lesser-known name in the world of crypto, Poly Network is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on allowing users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains. Poly Network announced the hack on August 10 but said the perpetrators had started returning the digital coins the following day. The network also offered the hacker or hackers a $500,000 “bug bounty."

“At this point, all the user assets that were transferred during the incident have been fully recovered,” Poly Network said in a Medium post. The company is now working on returning these cryptocurrencies to their rightful owners.

(With inputs from Reuters)

first published:August 24, 2021, 10:46 IST