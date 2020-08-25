Crysis Remastered is Coming to PC, Xbox One, PS4 on September 18: All You Need to Know

German game developer Crytek has announced that it is working on a remastered version of Crysis which is expected to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One on September 18 for $30 (~ Rs 2,224). The game recently dropped on the Nintendo Switch on July 23. Alongside the release date announcement, the new less-than-a-minute teaser of the extremely popular first-person shooter video game shows off dramatic improvements such as updated lighting, high-quality textures up to 8K resolutions, and more. Crytek revealed that the remastered version of the game will have HDR support, temporal anti-aliasing and global illumination as well. Furthermore, ray tracing will be utilised for reflections across Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 by using the company's proprietary software-based ray tracing solution. For PCs running on RTX GPUs and Nvidia DLSS, hardware-based ray tracing will be available as well.

While the game developer hasn't revealed the final look of the game, the latest teaser does show a side-by-side comparison between the remastered version of the game to that of the original launched almost 12 years ago. Talking about the game, players take the role of Nomad, a member of Delta Force's Raptor Team deployed by the US. Raptor team receives a distress call from a group of archaeologists who have been taken hostage by North Korean forces led by General Ri-Chan Kyong and the story takes off from there. Crysis Remastered was delayed back shortly after a trailer leaked online in July. "You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and we want you to know: we've seen all the reactions - the good and the bad - and we're listening. We're still working on a number of things in game, as well as the storefront," an official Twitter statement from Crytek announcing the delay read back then. To recall, Crytek was originally launched in 2007 on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.