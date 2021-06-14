Cult.Fit Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccination for its 2 Lakh Offline Members: How It Works

India’s popular fitness chain Cult.fit has announced that the company will facilitate free COVID-19 vaccines to their over two lakh offline fitness members. New and existing Cult.fit users with offline Cultpass subscription are eligible for the vaccine at cult centres and gyms across 20 cities where the company has a physical presence. This includes Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Chandigarh, Kochi, Ludhiana, Surat, Jammu, Amritsar, Indore, Coimbatore, and Mangalore. In a blog post, Cult.fit adds that the company is partnering with MFine for logistics and operational support. The registration for the vaccine drive will begin from June 16 via the mobile app for Android and iOS, and the inoculations are scheduled to start on June 24.

When it comes to the choice of vaccines, Cult.fit told News18 Tech that certain centres would have only one type of COVID-19 vaccine due to the unavailability of the other one. “For cities where we have both vaccines available, we’re giving the option of choosing either one of the vaccines [Covaxin or Covishield]. We’re still working to ensure we can make both vaccines available across the cities," it added in a statement. Notably, offline members also have the option to vaccinate their dependent (family/friend), but at cost. The registration for the dependent will also work via the Cult.fit app. Speaking over the development, Naresh Krishnaswamy, growth head at Cult.fit, said that the second wave of COVID–19 has severely affected many citizens, and the swift vaccination seems to be the long-term solution to the crisis. “We hope that with this vaccination drive, we will be able to arrange for expedited access to those who have been so far unable to get vaccinated," he added.

When we say “We Are Cult", we really mean it! Our cultpass BLACK/GOLD members can now register for FREE vaccines across 20 cities. And you can even register 1 dependent (at cost).— cult.fit (@cultfitOfficial) June 14, 2021

Earlier in April 2021, the company started free vaccination for all its employees and their dependents. Cult.fit says it is amongst the first brands to extend free vaccinations at scale to its customers. The initiative would particularly help those members who are yet to get the jab. In May, the existing Cure.fit app was renamed to Cult.fit, after its popular offline fitness centres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here