Curious About Who Is Stalking You on Facebook? Here's How to Find Who All Visited Your Profile

Don’t all of us wish we could find out who is stalking us on Facebook? What if we told you that there is not just one, but multiple ways to find out who all have visited you profile? Yes, Facebook users can find out which of their friends have been visiting their profile. The method, however, doesn’t tell when the said Facebook friend visited your profile. While iOS users have the option of seeing who viewed their Facebook profile from within the Privacy Settings, other users can do so by opening Facebook.com on their desktop. We will tell you both ways to check who all viewed your Facebook timeline:

For iOS users, the options is buried deep into the privacy settings. Users need to open their Facebook settings, then go to Privacy Shortcuts, where they will find the “Who viewed my profile" option. This options is only available in the iOS Facebook app as of now. Facebook had introduced the option for iOS users back in 2018 and Android users still haven’t got the feature on their Facebook app. It is not known if or when Facebook will bring the feature to the Android application.

In order to find out who is stalking you on Facebook, users need to open Facebook.com on their desktops, then log in to their account. Upon logging in, they need to right-click anywhere on their home page, and click “View page source" - this will open the source code for the Facebook home page. Users then need to search for “BUDDY_ID." Right next to each “BUDDY_ID" tag, users will see a 15-digit number. This 15-digit code is the profile ID for each of the Facebook friend that has visited your profile. Copy the 15-digit profile ID, open a new tab in your browser, and type facebook.com/profile ID (15-digit code), then press enter. Facebook will straight away open the profile of the friend that has visited your profile.

