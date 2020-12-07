Customers of Any Bank Can Now Use ICICI Bank iMobile Pay App for Banking, Payments

ICICI Bank has opened up its iMobile Pay mobile banking smartphone app for customers of any bank. The app was so far operated as ‘iMobile’, and is being rebadged to ‘iMobile Pay’. Along with this, iMobile Pay will now work as a banking and payments app for customers who do not hold an ICICI Bank account. One of India’s leading private sector banks, ICICI Bank’s iMobile Pay can also be used now by users to simply register their own UPI ID on it, and make UPI transactions using the bank account linked to it.

In a press statement announcing the release, Anup Bagchi, executive director of ICICI Bank, said, “We introduced the country’s first mobile banking app, iMobile, in 2008. In the recent past, we have captured two user insights while interacting with them. One, many of them, who are not our customers, are keen to use iMobile. Two, customers are tired of using multiple apps for difference purposes and they really want to know if an app can take care of all banking and payments requirements. Armed with these insights, we are delighted to extend the ambit of our mobile banking app. Now on, customers of any bank can experience the ease, speed and safety of our mobile banking app.”

ICICI Bank claims that it is the first initiative of its kind in India, and aims to unify all banking, payments and related financial services required by a user, under one umbrella. As a result, customers of any banks can sign in and enable their own bank account details on iMobile Pay, make bank transfers and payments, and issue UPI transactions by number, account details, QR code scanning or phone contacts. iMobile Pay will also allow users to add multiple accounts, thereby becoming a single app to operate services of all bank accounts held by users.

In future, an ICICI Bank spokesperson confirmed that features such as utility bill payment, mobile recharges, CIBIL score checking, investments and travel bookings would also be introduced to iMobile Pay. Users will soon be able to access an expense analyser as well, which can help them manage expenses made each month and save accordingly.