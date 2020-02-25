English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cyber Attack on Mexico's Economy Ministry

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

This is the second high-profile cyberattack on the Mexican government after hackers demanded $5 million in bitcoin from national oil company Pemex last November.

Share this:

Mexico’s economy ministry detected a cyber attack on some of its servers on Sunday but did not consider sensitive information to have been compromised, and beefed up safety measures, it said in a statement. It was the second high-profile cyberattack on the Mexican government after hackers demanded $5 million in bitcoin from national oil company Pemex last November, forcing it to shut down computers nationwide. Providers have been asked to temporarily isolate networks and servers, the ministry said on Monday, adding that the processing of some forms would be temporarily suspended to protect their legal status.

“Following an extensive revision, some of the ministry’s servers have been identified as affected, mostly email and archive servers,” it added. “The ministry’s sensitive information, as well as that of its users, is not considered compromised.”

It was not immediately clear if the cyberattack was accompanied by a ransom demand as was the case for Pemex. Companies taken hostage digitally can suffer catastrophic damage, regardless of whether they pay a ransom.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story