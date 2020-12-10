Cyber Attacks Seen On Coronavirus Vaccine Infrastructure - U.S. Senator Peters

WASHINGTON: Cyber attacks have been waged against COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure, including a cold-chain storage company, U.S. Senator Gary Peters said on Thursday.

“IBM recently released a very disturbing report detailing cyber attacks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure,” Peters told a congressional hearing. “Just last month a cold-chain storage company also reported that they were the target of a cyber attack.”

Peters made his remarks during a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on shipping procedures and capabilities for the vaccines, which are expected to start moving throughout the United States in coming weeks and months.

Richard Smith, a vice president of FedEx Express, said his company has been “hardening” its network to protect shipments from cyber attack but did not say whether his company had experienced any problems.