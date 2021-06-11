Cyber Criminals Loot Rs 80 Lakh Using Video Shared By Ranchi Police

The nexus of fake police, call girls, and YouTubers have given a new edge to cybercrime these days. The trend saw a hike in the usage of videos and photos of policemen. A similar incident surfaced in the state of Rajasthan.

Taking a cue from such incidents, the police officials from the CID cyber crime cell of Jharkhand launched a YouTube channel that alerts people about such crimes.

DSP Sumit Kumar of CID Cybercrime cell launched a YouTube channel with the name of Cyber Protection. The channel was initiated to help people stay alert of the fraudulent activities carried out by cybercriminals. But cybercriminals took advantage of the same and looted around a total sum of Rs 80 lakh.

The DSP of the CID cyber cell immediately intimated the cyber cell of Rajasthan after the incident was reported to them. Soon after the officials conducted search operations, the criminals were arrested from the Arwal district of Rajasthan.

Elaborating on the same, DSP informed that the gang used to trap the victims by sending nude pictures of the girls and later used to extort money from them. People were looted because of sextortion.

However, Ranchi’s Cyber DSP Sumit Kumar had uploaded the video on the social site to help save people from being cheated, but the same video turned out to be a weapon for the cybercriminals for carrying out fraud and blackmailing activities.

Criminals were using the same video uploaded by the DSP to execute the nude video fraud. They used DSP’s photos to make the video more credible. Before sending it to victims, they used to edit the video and dub it in their own voice to trap them.

Thinking it genuine, people used to get trapped easily. The DSP also revealed that apart from him, incidents of using photos and videos of other policemen have also been reported.

