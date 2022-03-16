Cyber Fraudsters Steal Over Rs 1.51 Crore from Cooperative Bank in Maharashtra

Cyber fraudsters stole over Rs 1.51 crore after hacking into the server of a cooperative bank at Dombivli city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The server of the bank was hacked and the data was tampered with on March 12 by unidentified hackers who siphoned off Rs 1,51,96,854, police said in a release. A case was registered against unidentified persons under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 65 of the Information Technology Act at Manpada police station under the Kalyan division.

No arrest is made so far, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

