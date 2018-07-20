English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM

The "deliberate, targeted and well-planned," attack aimed at patients who visited clinics between May 2015 and July 4 this year, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Reuters

Updated:July 20, 2018, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million, Including PM (Representative image: Reuters)
A major cyberattack on Singapore's government health database stole the personal information of about 1.5 million people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the government said on Friday.

The "deliberate, targeted and well-planned," attack aimed at patients who visited clinics between May 2015 and July 4 this year, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"It was not the work of casual hackers or criminal gangs," the ministry said, adding that the attackers targeted details about Lee and the medicines he received.

"The attackers specifically and repeatedly targeted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s personal particulars and information on his outpatient dispensed medicines," it said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...